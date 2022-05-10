A soldier of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) guards a national highway leading to Ladakh region. Indian and Chinese soldiers have had violent clashes in the disputed Galwan Valley. Photo: Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa
China-India relations: What progress has been made in the unresolved 2 year border stand-off?
- Regional military officials from both sides have held 15 rounds of talks since the border skirmishes 2 years ago, but have not held any dialogue since March 11
- At least 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops died in the clashes in June 2020 at the Galwan Valley in the Indian region of Ladakh
