Students and activists march in Manila outside the Commission on Elections on May 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Philippine election: What does a Marcos Jnr presidency mean for Asean and democracy in the region?
- Eyes will be on whether his administration follows Duterte’s pivot away from the US in favour of China, and his approach to the South China Sea dispute, analysts say
- Marcos Jnr’s victory also contributes to ‘regional democratic regression’, observers say, not least due to his refusal to admit his family’s wrongdoings and his campaign’s use of fake news to win the election
