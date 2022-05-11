Employees at online retailer Lazada fill orders at the company’s warehouse in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Employees at online retailer Lazada fill orders at the company’s warehouse in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Thailand
Thai army boycott of online retailer Lazada shows ignorance of e-commerce, say critics

  • The Thai army barred the delivery of goods from Lazada, and its personnel from shopping on the website, following a promotional video seen as mocking the royals
  • One analyst says it is a bad sign for businesses in Thailand if volatility can arise from a video and freedom of speech can be arbitrarily interpreted

SCMP Reporter
Updated: 5:30pm, 11 May, 2022

