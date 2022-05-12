A protester holds a slogan that reads, “Return what you stole”, during a rally as they question legitimacy of the election result. Photo: AP
Philippines breaks out in jeers and tears as some Robredo fans ‘draw the line’ after Marcos win
- Bongbong Marcos supporters continued referring to Robredo as an ‘airhead’ after their candidate won the presidential election
- Some Robredo supporters say they will no longer be ‘Mr. Nice Guy’ and will cut off financial support to their pro-Marcos relatives and friends who taunted them
