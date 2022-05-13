Images such as this, which depict the remains of Russian fighting aircraft SU-35 after it was downed by the Ukrainian forces, could hurt demand for Russian arms among Southeast Asian countries. File photo: Reuters
Russian military hardware wrecked in Ukraine war could ‘lower demand’ in Southeast Asia

  • From Vietnam to Myanmar and Indonesia, Moscow’s defence clients may look elsewhere for arms after witnessing its forces’ poor performance, a new report says
  • As the Ukraine conflict impacts supply, buyers could turn to India for spare parts — or even seek alternatives from North Korea

Amy Chew
Updated: 8:00am, 13 May, 2022

