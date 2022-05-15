Australian PM Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese at the second leaders’ debate on May 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters
How might Australia’s ties with China and Asean change after the May 21 election?
- While both the ruling Liberal coalition and opposition Labor parties are talking tough on Beijing, analysts say the latter may adopt a ‘less provocative’ brand of diplomacy
- Whoever wins, Australia will need a new policy of engaging with and investing more ‘financially and intellectually’ with Southeast Asia amid its China calculations, observers say
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Australian PM Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese at the second leaders’ debate on May 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters