Australian PM Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese at the second leaders’ debate on May 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Australian PM Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese at the second leaders’ debate on May 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Australia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

How might Australia’s ties with China and Asean change after the May 21 election?

  • While both the ruling Liberal coalition and opposition Labor parties are talking tough on Beijing, analysts say the latter may adopt a ‘less provocative’ brand of diplomacy
  • Whoever wins, Australia will need a new policy of engaging with and investing more ‘financially and intellectually’ with Southeast Asia amid its China calculations, observers say

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Sydney

Updated: 4:00am, 15 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian PM Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese at the second leaders’ debate on May 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Australian PM Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese at the second leaders’ debate on May 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE