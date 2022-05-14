Voting is compulsory for all Australians. Photo: Shutterstock
Voting is compulsory for all Australians. Photo: Shutterstock
Australia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Explainer |
Australia election: who’s leading, is Morrison or Albanese tougher on China, why has the PM been called a ‘bully’?

  • Opinion polls suggest Anthony Albanese’s centre-left Labor party is ahead of PM Scott Morrison’s incumbent conservative coalition, but they’ve been wrong before
  • Morrison has attacked Albanese for having no experience, and been called a ‘liar’ and a ‘bully’. On foreign policy, both talk tough on China amid tensions

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 1:15pm, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Voting is compulsory for all Australians. Photo: Shutterstock
Voting is compulsory for all Australians. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE