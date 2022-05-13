Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the second leaders’ debate of the 2022 federal election campaign, on May 8. Photo: via Reuters
Australia-China relations: PM Morrison’s Solomon Islands stance inconsistent, opposition says

  • Labor Party accuses government of disparity over island chain’s security pact with China, with talk of both a ‘red line’ and a respect for sovereignty
  • In a debate ahead of May 21 election, shadow foreign minister Penny Wong asked foreign minister Marise Payne to clarify the administration’s position

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 10:43pm, 13 May, 2022

