US President Joe Biden. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden to plug Indo-Pacific Strategy in Japan and South Korea, with eye on China and Russia
- The US President will seek to deepen security cooperation with both allies and encourage them to press further sanctions on Russia amid the Ukraine war
- While Seoul is not a member of the Quad, its close ties with the US and support for the Indo-Pacific Strategy could see it invited to participate in working groups, an analyst says
