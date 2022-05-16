US President Joe Biden. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden
Joe Biden to plug Indo-Pacific Strategy in Japan and South Korea, with eye on China and Russia

  • The US President will seek to deepen security cooperation with both allies and encourage them to press further sanctions on Russia amid the Ukraine war
  • While Seoul is not a member of the Quad, its close ties with the US and support for the Indo-Pacific Strategy could see it invited to participate in working groups, an analyst says

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 7:44am, 16 May, 2022

