Anti-US military base activist and native Okinawan Jinshiro Motoyama sits during the third day of his hunger strike outside the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in Tokyo on Wednesday, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the US return of Okinawa to Japan. AFP: Photo
50 years after Okinawa’s return to Japan from post-World War II US occupation, locals have no appetite to celebrate
- Locals say the US military presence has been the cause of numerous incidents of crime, environmental pollution and damage to the people of Okinawa
- 80 years since the end of World War II, locals say its time for the US to leave, stop work of a new base, and reduce the amount of American bases in Okinawa
