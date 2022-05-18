Vietnamese-Australian lawyer Tu Le (left) and Sally Sitou from the Australian Labor Party. Photo: Twitter
Vietnamese-Australian lawyer Tu Le (left) and Sally Sitou from the Australian Labor Party. Photo: Twitter
Australia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Australian MP’s #WrongAsian gaffe deals fresh blow to Liberals days before election

  • A Liberal MP who mixed up two Asian candidates, then refused to own up to her mistake, has been ridiculed on social media as the ruling coalition trails in opinion polls
  • Australians say the racial myopia has worsened over the years as the Morrison government ramps up anti-China election tactics

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:00am, 18 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Vietnamese-Australian lawyer Tu Le (left) and Sally Sitou from the Australian Labor Party. Photo: Twitter
Vietnamese-Australian lawyer Tu Le (left) and Sally Sitou from the Australian Labor Party. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE