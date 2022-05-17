China ambassador to Singapore Sun Haiyan (centre). Photo: Handout
China’s new envoy to Singapore says will promote ‘peace and prosperity’ in the region
- Sun Haiyan, a longtime member of the International Liaison Department, is China’s 12th ambassador to Singapore
- She says both nations need to deepen cooperation in developing the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor – part of the Belt and Road Initiative – to boost regional development and prosperity
