China ambassador to Singapore Sun Haiyan (centre). Photo: Handout
China’s new envoy to Singapore says will promote ‘peace and prosperity’ in the region

  • Sun Haiyan, a longtime member of the International Liaison Department, is China’s 12th ambassador to Singapore
  • She says both nations need to deepen cooperation in developing the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor – part of the Belt and Road Initiative – to boost regional development and prosperity

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 7:35pm, 17 May, 2022

