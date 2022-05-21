Protestors in Colombo demand that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the country’s economic crisis. Photo: AFP
US, India and China vie to help as South Asian nations grapple with economic woes

  • Governments from Nepal to Sri Lanka and Pakistan are facing separate challenges, giving the major powers an opportunity to extend aid in return for further influence, analysts say
  • While China has backed development and aid across the region, its resurgent Covid-19 battle could boost India’s bid to support the Washington’s Indo-Pacific Strategy

Maria Siow

Updated: 7:30am, 21 May, 2022

