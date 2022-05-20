US President Joe Biden arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek on Friday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden arrives in South Korea for Asia tour aimed at warning allies about China, Russia

  • One highlight of the trip will be the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework which is being proposed as a key vehicle for US engagement in the region
  • Lead-up to Biden’s visit has been clouded by rumours North Korea was planning an ‘imminent’ missile launch as it reels from a worsening Covid-19 crisis

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong and Agencies

Updated: 5:10pm, 20 May, 2022

