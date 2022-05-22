Sri Lankan protesters wear masks of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s family members during a march demanding Gotabaya resign. File photo: AP
Sri Lankan protesters wear masks of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s family members during a march demanding Gotabaya resign. File photo: AP
Sri Lanka
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As Sri Lanka defaults for the first time, what’s next for the Rajapaksa family?

  • The clan that has dominated politics for some two decades has fallen from grace, with Mahinda replaced as PM and his president brother facing calls to resign
  • As new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe seeks to restore short-term stability, analysts say a political overhaul and fresh general election are needed to steer the country back to normalcy

Dimuthu Attanayake
Dimuthu Attanayake

Updated: 2:00pm, 22 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sri Lankan protesters wear masks of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s family members during a march demanding Gotabaya resign. File photo: AP
Sri Lankan protesters wear masks of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s family members during a march demanding Gotabaya resign. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE