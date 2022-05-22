Renowned Kuchipudi performer Arunima Kumar in action. Photo: Handout
Renowned Kuchipudi performer Arunima Kumar in action. Photo: Handout
Renowned Indian dancer Arunima Kumar to perform Kuchipudi for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

  • London-based dancer-choreographer set to wow the crowds with the South Indian dance form, beloved for its vibrant style and unique storytelling features
  • An award-winning performer, Arunima and her troupe have danced for Indian PM Narendra Modi, and she’s been honoured for her efforts to popularise Indian culture

Kalpana Sunder
Updated: 5:00pm, 22 May, 2022

