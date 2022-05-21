US President Joe Biden holds a press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the People’s House in Seoul on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Biden touts wider regional cooperation in meeting with South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol, avoids direct mention of China
- A joint statement from Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol said they were committed to promoting stability across the Taiwan Strait, but didn’t mention China
- Biden also said that any potential meeting with North Korea’s leader would depend on whether Kim Jong-un was ‘sincere’
