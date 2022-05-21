Opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese speaks to media outside a polling station during Australia’s general election. Photo: AFP
Opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese speaks to media outside a polling station during Australia’s general election. Photo: AFP
Australia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Australia election: Anthony Albanese’s opposition Labor Party on track to unseat Scott Morrison’s conservative government

  • Despite being ahead in projections, the opposition Labor party seems unlikely to reach the target of 76 seats needed to form a majority government
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison is projected to hold onto his seat

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 8:13pm, 21 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese speaks to media outside a polling station during Australia’s general election. Photo: AFP
Opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese speaks to media outside a polling station during Australia’s general election. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE