Opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese speaks to media outside a polling station during Australia’s general election. Photo: AFP
Australia election: Anthony Albanese’s opposition Labor Party on track to unseat Scott Morrison’s conservative government
- Despite being ahead in projections, the opposition Labor party seems unlikely to reach the target of 76 seats needed to form a majority government
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison is projected to hold onto his seat
