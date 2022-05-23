US President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida. Photo: Reuters
US and Japan committed to defending Taiwan if it’s taken by force, Joe Biden says

  • Stability on the Taiwan Strait was among the regional topics discussed by Biden and Japan PM Fumio Kishida during their bilateral talks in Tokyo
  • Biden said the US agreed with the One-China Policy, ‘but the idea that it can be taken by force ... is just not appropriate’

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 3:03pm, 23 May, 2022

