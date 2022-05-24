Myanmar activists in Tokyo call for the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Japan. Photo: AFP
After Malaysia’s NUG meeting, will Asean approach towards Myanmar shift?
- Malaysia’s Foreign Minister this week informally met a member of Myanmar’s opposition NUG party, in a departure from Asean’s policy of seeking consensus among the 10 members
- The move brings to question just how far stakeholders in the regional bloc were willing to go to push for substantive changes in the way Myanmar handles its internal strife, analysts say
