Clockwise from left: US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend the Quad summit on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
Quad leaders talk maritime monitoring, climate fight as they meet with China on their minds

  • A new US-led maritime initiative to be launched at the summit promises to enable partners ‘to fully monitor the waters on their shores’
  • The Quad also vowed to cooperate on critical and emerging technologies, space, cybersecurity and infrastructure at the start of talks aimed at countering China

Maria Siow
Updated: 12:37pm, 24 May, 2022

