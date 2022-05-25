Australia’s new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, during talks in Japan on Monday. Photo: Kyodo
Australia’s new PM Albanese may mean a new chapter with Indonesia, Malaysia

  • Anthony Albanese met international students and learned about marginalised people at university in 1980s, where he was active in Labor politics; such experiences could help inform his foreign policy
  • He’s talked about Indonesia as ‘future superpower’ but different approaches to US-China competition in region may test relationship with Jakarta

Resty Woro Yuniar and Hadi Azmi

Updated: 7:45am, 25 May, 2022

