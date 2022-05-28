Engineers work at an oil plant in eastern Saudi Arabi. File photo: Saudi Aramco / AFP
As US reassures Gulf allies, China reaches out to Middle East amid rising oil prices
- Since Biden took office, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have lost confidence in US security guarantees, including support to deal with Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen
- But even as China seizes its chance to seek closer economic ties with Gulf states, in the case of oil supplies, it is reliant on the security umbrella provided by the US, an analyst says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Engineers work at an oil plant in eastern Saudi Arabi. File photo: Saudi Aramco / AFP