Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd told Western nations that they should offer diplomacy to Pacific Island nations, not ‘lecture’ them for their relations with China. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Australia relations: former Australian PM Kevin Rudd tells West to provide alternatives to Pacific islands, not ‘lectures’ about their relations with Beijing
- Some Western nations have criticised the Solomon Islands-China pact, claiming the move will lead to Beijing bolstering its military presence in the region
- Kevin Rudd said the West must offer better and more development-friendly proposals to Pacific Island nations, rather than a ‘stern moral lecture’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd told Western nations that they should offer diplomacy to Pacific Island nations, not ‘lecture’ them for their relations with China. Photo: Bloomberg