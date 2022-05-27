US President Joe Biden, India’s PM Narendra Modi and Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida at the IPEF launch event in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
From Singapore to Malaysia and Philippines, Asean’s interest in Biden’s IPEF a signal to China it wants better ‘balance of power’ in region

  • After Trump withdrew the US from the TPP, Washington’s economic disengagement from the region had enabled China to ‘grow its economic footprint in Asia unhindered’
  • The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is being viewed by the region as a chance for the US to ‘regain a foothold in the region’, both economically and politically

Maria Siow
Updated: 5:03pm, 27 May, 2022

