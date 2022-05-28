Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a video address urging other nations to help his country. Photo: dpa
‘Hunger catastrophe looming’, Zelensky warns Jakarta town hall meeting, with Ukraine’s grain cut off from the world

  • Ukrainian president says that in July, when previous year’s stocks in many countries are gone, there’ll be destitution; UN’s estimate of more than 40 million facing prospect of hunger this year is ‘conservative’
  • His talk’s Indonesian organiser, Dino Patti Djalal, a former foreign minister, says it’s ‘critical’ Zelensky talk to an Asian audience as some in the region wrongly believe the war is ‘a European problem’

Amy Chew
Updated: 9:30am, 28 May, 2022

