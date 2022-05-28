Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a video address urging other nations to help his country. Photo: dpa
‘Hunger catastrophe looming’, Zelensky warns Jakarta town hall meeting, with Ukraine’s grain cut off from the world
- Ukrainian president says that in July, when previous year’s stocks in many countries are gone, there’ll be destitution; UN’s estimate of more than 40 million facing prospect of hunger this year is ‘conservative’
- His talk’s Indonesian organiser, Dino Patti Djalal, a former foreign minister, says it’s ‘critical’ Zelensky talk to an Asian audience as some in the region wrongly believe the war is ‘a European problem’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a video address urging other nations to help his country. Photo: dpa