Philippine President-elect Ferdinand ‘Bongbong” Marcos Jr. waits during his proclamation ceremony at the House of Representatives, Quezon City, Philippines on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Philippines President-elect Marcos Jnr chooses stability in naming new cabinet to revive economy and restore family name
- New cabinet faces a slew of challenges, particularly in reviving not only the pandemic-hit economy but also helping to restore the Marcos name
- An analyst believes ‘Bongbong’ should raise taxes to whittle down the country’s US$19.1 billion debt, but the president-elect and his new finance chief disagree
