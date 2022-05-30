Protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka shout slogans on Saturday during an anti-government protest about the nation’s worst ever economic crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, Sri Lanka’s ‘all-weather friend’, is now displaying low-key approach to island’s economic meltdown – which could upend IMF debt discussions
- Sri Lanka’s prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is hoping China, India and other creditors will help his bankrupt nation keep going until an IMF bailout
- But Beijing’s immediate cash outlay will not stretch far; Wickremesinghe expects to meet China’s ambassador in the coming days, for more clarity
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka shout slogans on Saturday during an anti-government protest about the nation’s worst ever economic crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE