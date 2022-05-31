Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s office building in Putrajaya, Malaysia. He may call a snap general election in the third quarter of 2022. Photo: AP
As Malaysia mulls snap election, is Anwar Ibrahim’s PKR heading in a new direction?

  • The reformist PKR has stuttered at multiple by-elections, been beset by defections and its leader Anwar Ibrahim has faced calls to step aside
  • Upset victory of maverick Rafizi Ramli, for PKR deputy, suggests party is seeking a change, analysts say

Hadi Azmi
Updated: 9:22am, 31 May, 2022

