South China Sea: Marcos says he won’t allow Philippines’ rights to be trampled upon
- The president-elect’s remarks were welcomed by observers who have been critical of Manila’s less aggressive approach towards the dispute since Duterte’s pivot towards China
- Marcos told reporters he had discussed with Xi the need to work through ‘conflicting terms’ in the dispute, but a statement by Beijing about the phone call did not mention those details
