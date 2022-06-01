A pre-election survey showed 82 per cent of Filipinos believed the Philippines should assert its rights in the South China Sea. File photo: AP
South China Sea: Marcos says he won’t allow Philippines’ rights to be trampled upon

  • The president-elect’s remarks were welcomed by observers who have been critical of Manila’s less aggressive approach towards the dispute since Duterte’s pivot towards China
  • Marcos told reporters he had discussed with Xi the need to work through ‘conflicting terms’ in the dispute, but a statement by Beijing about the phone call did not mention those details

Raissa Robles
Updated: 8:30am, 1 Jun, 2022

