Japan lodged a complaint on Monday over a South Korean ship conducting a marine survey in waters near the Japanese-claimed islands controlled by Seoul. Japan refers to them as Takeshima and South Korea calls them Dokdo. Photo: AP
Seoul mission: how a marine survey in disputed waters is affecting South Korea’s long turbulent relationship with Japan
- Tokyo lodged official protests after a South Korean survey vessel was detected in waters near the islets known as Dokdo by Seoul, and Takeshima in Japan
- Complicated relations stem from differing views on Imperial Japan’s treatment of colonial Korea, and the abuse of World War II comfort women from Korea
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Japan lodged a complaint on Monday over a South Korean ship conducting a marine survey in waters near the Japanese-claimed islands controlled by Seoul. Japan refers to them as Takeshima and South Korea calls them Dokdo. Photo: AP