Japan lodged a complaint on Monday over a South Korean ship conducting a marine survey in waters near the Japanese-claimed islands controlled by Seoul. Japan refers to them as Takeshima and South Korea calls them Dokdo. Photo: AP
Seoul mission: how a marine survey in disputed waters is affecting South Korea’s long turbulent relationship with Japan

  • Tokyo lodged official protests after a South Korean survey vessel was detected in waters near the islets known as Dokdo by Seoul, and Takeshima in Japan
  • Complicated relations stem from differing views on Imperial Japan’s treatment of colonial Korea, and the abuse of World War II comfort women from Korea

Julian Ryall
Updated: 3:59pm, 1 Jun, 2022

