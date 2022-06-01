Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Photo: Kyodo
China-Australia relations: Canberra’s new top diplomat Penny Wong part of ‘damage control’ mission to woo Pacific nations and fix harm caused by Scott Morrison
- Diplomacy stepped up under new leader Anthony Albanese in bid to stop ‘ignoring’ and ‘disrespecting’ and also counter China’s influence in region
- Experts say Australia is trying to improve ties undermined by former PM; they also say rejection by 10 Pacific nations of a Chinese security deal shows a blatant refusal to be part of ‘Beijing’s broader international agenda’
