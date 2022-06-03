Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Photo: dpa
Malaysia’s PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob faces mounting pressure to call for snap polls, but will he cave?

  • He’s in tricky situation as nation’s first PM who’s not head of political party, but his coalition, in power 60 years until 2018, says it’s ready for an election
  • There are also the likes of rising inflation and ongoing economic and health fallout caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to consider

Joseph Sipalan and Hadi Azmi

Updated: 8:30am, 3 Jun, 2022

