Malaysia’s PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob faces mounting pressure to call for snap polls, but will he cave?
- He’s in tricky situation as nation’s first PM who’s not head of political party, but his coalition, in power 60 years until 2018, says it’s ready for an election
- There are also the likes of rising inflation and ongoing economic and health fallout caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to consider
