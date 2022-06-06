US President Joe Biden is set to make his first Middle East trip since taking office in July. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Can Joe Biden convince the US’ Middle East allies he still has their back?

  • Analysts said the US president will use his first-ever trip to the region to secure energy resources and plaster over widening cracks in bilateral ties
  • He’s expected to renew US security commitments and take a ‘visible role’ in normalising ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, they said

Tom Hussain
Updated: 8:30am, 6 Jun, 2022

