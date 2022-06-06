Singapore’s Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lawrence Wong becomes Singapore’s No 2 leader, cementing position as Lee Hsien Loong’s successor

  • Wong, 49, will be one of Singapore’s two deputy prime ministers and serve as acting PM when Lee Hsien Loong is away
  • Eight junior-level officials were also handed promotions or new roles as part of Singapore’s second cabinet reshuffle since last April

Dewey Sim in Singaporeand Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 4:48pm, 6 Jun, 2022

Singapore’s Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. Photo: EPA-EFE
