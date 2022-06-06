Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indonesian President Joko Widodo with bamboo bicycles after a ride in Bogor, Indonesia, on Monday. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Australia’s Albanese, Indonesia’s Jokowi ride bamboo bikes, talk ‘green’ investment, trade and language support
- PM Albanese tells Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo their ‘ever deepening’ bilateral relationship was strengthened by joint strategic and economic interests
- Initiatives unveiled by Albanese, including green-tech support and Bahasa Indonesia lessons Down Under, were described as ‘nothing new’ by an analyst
