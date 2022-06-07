A Chinese surveillance vessel and a Japanese coastguard ship. File photo: via Getty Images
A Chinese surveillance vessel and a Japanese coastguard ship. File photo: via Getty Images
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China ‘testing’ Tokyo with underwater survey off Japan’s coast, analysts say

  • Chinese vessel detected 90km south of a group of uninhabited islands which Japan controls but China claims sovereignty over
  • ‘The more China operates in other countries’ exclusive economic zones, the more US, Australia, Japan can do the same,’ an analyst said

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 8:41am, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese surveillance vessel and a Japanese coastguard ship. File photo: via Getty Images
A Chinese surveillance vessel and a Japanese coastguard ship. File photo: via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE