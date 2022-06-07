Democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, also known as ‘Ko Jimmy’, who rose to prominence during Myanmar’s 1988 student uprising and was arrested last year, after the junta’s coup. The junta says he will be executed, in what will be one of the country’s first judicial executions for decades. Undated photo: Handout via AFP
Myanmar junta’s ‘cold blooded assassination’: rights groups condemn decision to hang political prisoners
- Two veteran pro-democracy activists among four men whose death penalty sentences have been approved by junta, which took control early last year
- If the judicial executions go ahead they’ll be the first in decades and are aimed at frightening anyone opposing military rule, say campaigners
