Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his China counterpart Wei Fenghe pictured in Singapore on May 29, 2019. File photo: AFP
Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his China counterpart Wei Fenghe pictured in Singapore on May 29, 2019. File photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China and Singapore to resume military exercises, cooperate on military education

  • Analysts say the developments are a ‘natural progression’ of warming defence ties between China and the city state, which also has strong strategic ties with the US
  • A question that will be raised is ‘the level of exposure both sides would have to each other’s doctrine and equipment’, one observer says

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 6:53pm, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his China counterpart Wei Fenghe pictured in Singapore on May 29, 2019. File photo: AFP
Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his China counterpart Wei Fenghe pictured in Singapore on May 29, 2019. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE