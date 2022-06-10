An activist protests against the execution of a Malaysian man, who was sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore. File photo: AP
Malaysia to scrap mandatory death penalty, giving judges sentencing discretion

  • Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the decision was made at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday
  • Critics say Malaysia needs to abolish all executions so that clemency calls for citizens on death row in Singapore and elsewhere will be taken seriously

Joseph Sipalan
Updated: 3:23pm, 10 Jun, 2022

