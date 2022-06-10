Drummers at the 1999 Bon Odori Festival in Kuala Lumpur. File photo: AP
Drummers at the 1999 Bon Odori Festival in Kuala Lumpur. File photo: AP
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Bon Odori festival saga sheds light on how Malaysia governs Islam, after sultan rebukes federal minister

  • Even though Islam is enshrined in the constitution as Malaysia’s official religion, its governance comes under the nation’s nine monarchs across 13 states
  • Observers say Malay royals have become more vocal in asserting their power under the constitution, which serves as a ‘check and balance’ against federal politicians who politicise Islamic issues for support

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 7:30pm, 10 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Drummers at the 1999 Bon Odori Festival in Kuala Lumpur. File photo: AP
Drummers at the 1999 Bon Odori Festival in Kuala Lumpur. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE