‘Insecurity is what drives an arms race,’ says Australia’s DPM Richard Marles. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia relations: Canberra says it values China trade ties, urges Beijing to be ‘transparent’ about military build-up
- Canberra’s No 2 official says assurances by China would be fundamental to peace on Taiwan Strait as well as for better ties with the likes of Australia, India and South Korea
- Meanwhile, in response to a Chinese general’s question about Aukus, Marles said the pact was ‘not an alliance’ and couldn’t be considered a ‘mini-Nato’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
‘Insecurity is what drives an arms race,’ says Australia’s DPM Richard Marles. Photo: EPA-EFE