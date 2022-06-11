‘Insecurity is what drives an arms race,’ says Australia’s DPM Richard Marles. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia relations: Canberra says it values China trade ties, urges Beijing to be ‘transparent’ about military build-up

  • Canberra’s No 2 official says assurances by China would be fundamental to peace on Taiwan Strait as well as for better ties with the likes of Australia, India and South Korea
  • Meanwhile, in response to a Chinese general’s question about Aukus, Marles said the pact was ‘not an alliance’ and couldn’t be considered a ‘mini-Nato’

Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 4:43pm, 11 Jun, 2022

