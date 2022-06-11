Malaysia Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has suggested that Asean’s special envoy for Myanmar should be a ‘full-time’ position. Photo: AP
Malaysia Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has suggested that Asean’s special envoy for Myanmar should be a ‘full-time’ position. Photo: AP
Myanmar
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Asean should have a ‘full-time’ Myanmar special envoy with added powers, Malaysia’s Saifuddin Abdullah says

  • Saifuddin Abdullah said Asean needed to ‘go back to the drawing board’ to de-escalate Myanmar’s violence or risk the junta writing off the bloc’s resolve to take firm action
  • Malaysia’s top diplomat also addressed the junta’s much-criticised plan to execute democracy activists, saying Asean should find ways to stop the hangings

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 10:10pm, 11 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has suggested that Asean’s special envoy for Myanmar should be a ‘full-time’ position. Photo: AP
Malaysia Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has suggested that Asean’s special envoy for Myanmar should be a ‘full-time’ position. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE