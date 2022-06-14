President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr, son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, salutes as he visits a monument to remember his father. File photo: AFP
Marcos’ ‘confessions’: Philippines president-elect admits to ‘trolls’, needing guidance – and doing it for his parents

  • A YouTube video shows Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr, son of the late dictator, talking of reliance on ‘troll army’ to ‘keep political fortunes alive’
  • He is also said to have asked former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo ‘to guide me through this’ and told his mother, 92, he did it for her ‘and Dad’

Alan Robles

Updated: 8:56am, 14 Jun, 2022

