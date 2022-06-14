Iranians protest against the statements made by two BJP officials. Photo: EPA-EFE
Are India’s billion-dollar trade ties with Gulf states in ‘peril’ amid Prophet Mohammed row?

  • Even as Modi pushed a domestic Hindu nationalist agenda, ties between India and Gulf nations deepened – gains at risk of being rolled back, observers say
  • While some analysts say the storm will blow over, opposition leader Shashi Tharoor warns it is time for Modi to choose between ‘polarisation and prosperity’

Penny MacRae

Updated: 9:30pm, 14 Jun, 2022

