South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks during a meeting at the South Korean cultural centre in Washington. Photo: dpa
South Korea and Japan look to move forward and ‘normalise’ information-sharing by keeping their tense history in the past
- South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin wants to settle old disputes and revive GSOMIA pact thought to have lost steam under previous government
- To ‘deal with the threat from North Korea, we need to have policy coordination and a sharing of information between Korea, Japan … and the United States’ Jin said
