Protesters take part in a rally in support of Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Monywa, Sagaing region. File photo: Facebook/AFP
Myanmar’s NUG says junta placed Aung San Suu Kyi in solitary confinement to ‘embarrass’ her
- The shadow government and UN denounced the military for transferring the ousted leader from house arrest to solitary confinement in prison this week
- NUG minister Aung Myo Min said the junta moved Suu Kyi, who was held at secret location in the past, to the detention facility to hurt her emotionally
