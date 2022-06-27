Indonesian students protest against a raft of divisive legal reforms in Jakarta in September 2019. Photo: AFP
Indonesia ‘democracy, human rights at risk’ as row over criminal code heats up
- Talks between the government and an alliance of legal and civil liberties groups to discuss the new draft criminal code have stumbled
- The coalition said there was a lack of transparency over the proposal, which caused protests in 2019; updated version will still impact people’s rights
Follow your favourite topic and get notified