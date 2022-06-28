Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong greets her Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah in Putrajaya on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE/Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Australia says committed to Southeast Asia’s stability, allays fears over Aukus nuclear submarines
- Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who wrapped up the last leg of her regional tour in Malaysia, said the new Labor government is ‘listening’ to the concerns of its neighbours
- She also sought to assuage Asean’s fears over the Aukus security pact, saying Canberra won’t have any nuclear capability on its submarines
Follow your favourite topic and get notified