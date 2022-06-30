Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, second from left, will leave Marcos Jnr a national debt burden of 13 trillion pesos. Photo: AP
Philippines’ food and energy crises, China oil deal to greet Marcos Jnr as he takes office
- Outgoing President Duterte leaves Marcos Jnr with a greater national debt burden and 5.4 per cent domestic inflation that could exceed 6 per cent by July
- Marcos Jnr will have to navigate surging prices, a looming energy crisis, poor infrastructure and rising Covid-19 cases in Manila
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, second from left, will leave Marcos Jnr a national debt burden of 13 trillion pesos. Photo: AP