Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, second from left, will leave Marcos Jnr a national debt burden of 13 trillion pesos. Photo: AP
Philippines’ food and energy crises, China oil deal to greet Marcos Jnr as he takes office

  • Outgoing President Duterte leaves Marcos Jnr with a greater national debt burden and 5.4 per cent domestic inflation that could exceed 6 per cent by July
  • Marcos Jnr will have to navigate surging prices, a looming energy crisis, poor infrastructure and rising Covid-19 cases in Manila

Raissa Robles
Updated: 7:00am, 30 Jun, 2022

